Saint Louis, MO

Exercise at an angle with G3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Sunday, he spoke about training your upper body, specially the arms. An easy curl bar can help with getting definition in the upper body by training from different angles. You can also exercise the chest, back, and traps with the bar.
