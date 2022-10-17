Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Fall to Indian Valley in District Volleyball Tourney
MORRISTOWN — The Cambridge High School volleyball team dropped a three-set match to Indian Valley 15-25, 22-25, 13-25 in the Division II East District Tournament at Union Local High School on Wednesday. The Lady Bobcats finish their season with a 9-14 record. “I want to thanks to our seniors...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Fall to Maysville in District Playoffs
The Cambridge High School boys soccer team knew they had a tough game to open the Division II East District tournament, but were hoping for an upset. Unfortunately, the 13th seeded Bobcats couldn’t muster any offense and fell to the third seeded Maysville Panthers 5-0 Tuesday night at Maysville.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Cambridge Hosts East District Cross Country Meet
The Cambridge Athletic Department will host the Division II and Division III boys’ and girls’ East District Cross Country Championships this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cambridge High School, 1401 Deerpath Drive. The boys’ Division III race begins at 11 a.m. followed by the boys’ Division II race at...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
MS Runner Competes in District Championship Race
The Cambridge Middle School cross country team competed in the East/Southeast Middle School Cross Country Championships at Broughton Nature & Wildlife Education Area on Tuesday. Down a few runners due to the 8th grade class trip to Washington D.C., Joanna Brown was the only runner to compete. Joanna Brown finished...
wtuz.com
Strasburg Celebrates Groundbreaking During Rivalry Week Bonfire
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Strasburg-Franklin Local School District prepared for their rivalry showdown on Friday with the official start to a major project. Ground was officially broken on the new Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility on Tuesday night, with students, the high school band and cheerleaders, and community members joining in on the celebration.
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus
OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
wtuz.com
New Phila School Warns of Live Video Stream Scam
Mary Alice Reporting – A possible scam is circulating with the 119th matchup between New Philadelphia and Dover just days away. New Philadelphia School’s Athletic Director Tim Fortney released a notice that they had been made aware of sites advertising video live streaming for up to $9.95 for the game.
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County
Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash
UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes Ohio road
According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
Metro News
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
