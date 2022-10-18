Read full article on original website
Teen, 16, was fatally shot in Akron
AKRON, Ohio -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday evening after an altercation on the city’s west side, Akron police said. According to a news release, the shooting happened around 5p.m. while the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, and three other juvenile males were walking southbound on Dodge Street. Police said the victim had gotten into a heated altercation with one of the other males, one of whom pulled out a handgun and shot the teen several times.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Woman charged with OVI in rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI rollover: Cedarwood Drive. Officers at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 28-year-old Oak Park, Mich., resident, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police press release.
Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. The...
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County to deploy bodycams after barricade incident
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is going to make some changes after a weekend incident during which 12 youths barricaded themselves in the facility. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Ohio Department of Youth Services and officials from Indian River announced that they will deploy body...
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Akron store clerk charged in shooting death of bystander during fight with customer
AKRON, Ohio — A clerk accused of accidentally shooting a bystander while involved in a fight another customer is now facing a criminal charge following the 48-year-old victim’s death on Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide, according to police. Jail records do...
Shoplifting suspect caught with weed trimmers in the car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Great Northern Shopping Center. Officers at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 responded to Home Depot regarding a man accused of taking two string trimmers, also known as weed trimmers, and then getting into an older red hatchback that was exiting toward Great Northern Boulevard.
Man points bow-and-arrow at neighbor: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. a man reported a neighbor was shooting a bow-and-arrow outside, once pointing it at him. The 65-year-old man admitted to shooting the bow-and-arrow in the yard. He was cited for throwing or shooting missiles. Suspicious, Detroit Road. On Oct. 3 at 7:10 p.m. staff...
Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Another one of those ‘all over the road’ calls: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to drive in marked lanes: drunk driving: Cannon Road. A motorist called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 12 to report another driver who was “all over the road” while southbound on SOM Center Road. The caller was unable to keep up with the erratic driver once he turned onto Cannon Road and accelerated to a high rate of speed.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
