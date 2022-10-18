Read full article on original website
Arizona trooper dragged by vehicle during Loop 303 traffic stop
PHOENIX - An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being dragged by a suspect's car during a traffic stop on Loop 303 overnight. Officials say the trooper had pulled the suspect over near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road, but did not explain why the driver was stopped in the first place.
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
Fire officials honor Arizona father who saved his girl's life after she was struck by lightning
12-year-old Ella was playing outside with her father as a storm moved into the Phoenix area. After she was struck by lightnin, Ella's father put his military training to good use, and saved his daughter. On Oct. 20, fire officials are honoring the former marine for what he did. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week
OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
Weekend road closures for Oct. 21-24
Heads up, driver! Traffic closures happening this weekend in the Phoenix area may have an impact on your travel plans.
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 21-24
I-10 The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between US 60 and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The following ramps will be closed:. US 60 WB ramps to...
APS replaced 811 power poles during Arizona's monsoon season - more than double the average
PHOENIX - Arizona's monsoon season this year was one for the books. According to the National Weather Service, some areas on the state received up to 200% of the normal rainfall amounts. Winds also played a destructive role this season, causing substantial damage and power outages that kept utility crews...
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 21-23
Need plans this weekend? From Halloween celebrations to horror conventions to jazz festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 21-23. If you're looking for more Halloween and fall-themed events happening this morning, check out our list of festive and spooky attractions...
2022 Election: More cases of alleged voter intimidation reported in Arizona
We have learned that officials have received two more complaints alleging acts of voter intimidation in Arizona. The alleged incidents took place with just weeks to go before Election Day in November.
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
Arizona Gov. Ducey files lawsuit over shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has filed a lawsuit after the federal government ordered Arizona to take down double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Friday, Ducey said in a news release that "the lack of planning and action from the Biden administration demonstrates...
Hobbs and Lake continue on campaign trail just weeks before Election Day
What was originally scheduled on Oct. 22 as a debate between Arizona governor candidates turned into 30 minutes of a solo interview for Republican Kari Lake after Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs declined the debate invitation. Hobbs hosted her own rallies on the same day mainly focusing on education and trying to win over Latino voters.
2022 Election: Cochise County considering hand-counting ballots in addition to machine count
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatened legal action against an Arizona county that announced it's considering a full hand count of ballots for the upcoming midterm election. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
