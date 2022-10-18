ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona trooper dragged by vehicle during Loop 303 traffic stop

PHOENIX - An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being dragged by a suspect's car during a traffic stop on Loop 303 overnight. Officials say the trooper had pulled the suspect over near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road, but did not explain why the driver was stopped in the first place.
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
Weekend road closures for Oct. 21-24

Heads up, driver! Traffic closures happening this weekend in the Phoenix area may have an impact on your travel plans.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Need plans this weekend? From Halloween celebrations to horror conventions to jazz festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 21-23. If you're looking for more Halloween and fall-themed events happening this morning, check out our list of festive and spooky attractions...
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
Arizona Gov. Ducey files lawsuit over shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has filed a lawsuit after the federal government ordered Arizona to take down double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border wall. On Friday, Ducey said in a news release that "the lack of planning and action from the Biden administration demonstrates...
Hobbs and Lake continue on campaign trail just weeks before Election Day

What was originally scheduled on Oct. 22 as a debate between Arizona governor candidates turned into 30 minutes of a solo interview for Republican Kari Lake after Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs declined the debate invitation. Hobbs hosted her own rallies on the same day mainly focusing on education and trying to win over Latino voters.
