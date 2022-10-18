It’s Halloween, a time of growing darkness and spirits in the night. Wiscasset has its share of spooky tales: houses said to be haunted, witches and hobgoblins. There’s the legend of the Haunted Gully, the wooded ravine south of town where on moonless nights an Indian warrior, sharpened tomahawk in hand, is said to roam the woods searching for a head to replace his own shot off by a cannon during Colonial times.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO