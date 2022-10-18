Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Matilda Hatchard of Ocean Point
This circa 1890 photo shows Matilda Hatchard of Boothbay’s Ocean Point (formerly Green Island Cove) in her humble doorway. Her tattered house and clothes give a good indication of how hard life could be in a little fishing community at the rockiest end of a rocky peninsula. The general location was called Green Island Cove before the 1870s brought summer colonies and name changes to entice tourists. Her house was about where Ocean Point Inn is.
boothbayregister.com
Where dear friends show themselves
It’s Halloween, a time of growing darkness and spirits in the night. Wiscasset has its share of spooky tales: houses said to be haunted, witches and hobgoblins. There’s the legend of the Haunted Gully, the wooded ravine south of town where on moonless nights an Indian warrior, sharpened tomahawk in hand, is said to roam the woods searching for a head to replace his own shot off by a cannon during Colonial times.
boothbayregister.com
County recognizes 14 Spirit of America nominees
George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 22 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
BRES’s Kurr talks MTSS, future of education
Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said returning to pre-pandemic efforts of adopting Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) is more crucial than ever. While some BRES students were already struggling with literacy, math and science, the pandemic has caused a slide backward academically for many students and regression in social and emotional regulation, she said.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Southport Town Hall. 1. Approval of the previous meetings minutes. 2. Consideration of three applications for building permits. A. Elizabeth and Theodore Jobes. 30 Horn Cove Rd. Map 14 Lot 9....
boothbayregister.com
Natural gas shortage creates concern about winter energy supply
A bleak energy market will only become worse if the world’s liquified natural gas supply tightens. On Oct. 17, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens reported about a regional energy conservation plan in case of a “colder than usual winter.” Stevens told county commissioners that ISO New England, the independent systems operator controlling the regional power grid, is reporting a current natural gas shortage. In a recent press release, ISO New England reported there is enough natural gas for a “mild winter.”
Comments / 0