ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Legendary Georgia Player

The University of Georgia football program lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of Charley Trippi. Trippi, who reportedly died peacefully at home in Athens, Georgia, was 100. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft, his No. 62 is retired by his alma mater.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Report: Mac Jones Expects to Be Ready Monday Night vs. Bears

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to return from his ankle injury and play Monday night against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones told his teammates he has progressed well and all he needs to do now is to be cleared in practice.
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 7

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy