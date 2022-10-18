Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 6 Alabama, No. 24 Mississippi State meet on rebound
Under coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide does not lose often, but when they do, they probably have a
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Legendary Georgia Player
The University of Georgia football program lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of Charley Trippi. Trippi, who reportedly died peacefully at home in Athens, Georgia, was 100. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft, his No. 62 is retired by his alma mater.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Talks Tiger Stadium, Containing Jayden Daniels
Daniels is fresh off of a dominant performance in Gainesville, looks to carry momentum into Death Valley on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Report: Mac Jones Expects to Be Ready Monday Night vs. Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to return from his ankle injury and play Monday night against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones told his teammates he has progressed well and all he needs to do now is to be cleared in practice.
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
The Cowboys quarterback played for the Bulldogs from 2011–15.
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 7
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Here is what UM basketball fans can expect from Hurricanes coming off Elite Eight run
They won 26 games last season and came just shy of reaching the Final Four in March. The Hurricanes want more this season.
Comments / 0