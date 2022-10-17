Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
The most bewitching places to go in London
Leave the fake broomstick at home. We're getting real about the city's witchy scene. Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.
Time Out Global
Rejoice! London Pride has just been revitalised with a massive cash injection
London Pride has come a long way since it was first staged as a protest in 1972 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots. While its core meaning remains the same, it’s now a huge, colourful, joyous celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the city. And it’s good news for the parade’s future, because London Mayor Sadiq Khan has just announced that Pride in London will be given a 5-year funding agreement adding up to £625,000.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet
It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.
otakuusamagazine.com
Burn the Witch Delivers Something Different from Creator of Bleach
With all the excitement buzzing around about the new Bleach anime, now is the perfect time to take a look at another creation from Tite Kubo set within the same universe. Just in time for spooky season, Burn the Witch: Limited Series is officially available to order on Blu-ray in both standard and limited edition form, and Noel and Ninny are two witches you’ll absolutely want to hitch a broom ride with.
Time Out Global
Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in London
Never miss a game with our guide to the best indoor and outdoor World Cup 2022 screenings across the city. It seems like the dust has barely settled since the Lionesses brought football home for the first time in over 50 years this summer. But strap in, because it's time for another nail-biting round of international football.
Time Out Global
London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000
In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.
Time Out Global
An Asda Express is coming to north London
Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners will have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express is coming to Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods.
Time Out Global
Five frightful Halloween cocktails to sip in NYC this spooky season
If costume-clad kiddos live to indulge in all manner of mini-candy on Halloween, the adult equivalent is often booze. New York City has plenty of bars dedicated to spooky season, purportedly haunted drinking destinations, and even some spots simply offering a Halloween-themed tipple in honor of October 31. Here’s where to scare up a sip from now until those fun-sized sweets get discounted.
Excited Golden Retriever Joins in With Happy Birthday Song at His Own Pawty
An adorable video of a family celebrating the birthday of their golden retriever has gone viral on TikTok with over 8.7 million views and 1.2 million likes. In the clip, posted by Ampa Romagnoli (@amparomagnoli), a delighted golden pooch can be seen sitting at a table covered in cakes, while the humans serenade the canine with what appears to be a happy birthday song as it enthusiastically moves to the singing.
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
Settlers by Jimi Famurewa review – tales from African London
The first book by British-Nigerian journalist Jimi Famurewa is a wide-ranging survey of the cultural and economic life of London’s African diaspora. A blend of memoir, social history and reportage, it is made up of nine essays that take in everything from education, housing and policing to religion and cuisine. The general tenor is celebratory: the author waxes sentimental about independent supermarkets such as TM African Foods on Goldhawk Road, where customers can indulge in “unhurried lingering, haggling on price, speaking at volume in thick-accented patois or pidgin or, perhaps, not even in English at all”. Scoffing Nigerian scrambled eggs in West Kensington’s Pitanga restaurant, he experiences a “quintessential Proustian rush” – “I might as well be slumped happily on my mum’s corner sofa, listening to the faint sound of her singing church hymns in the kitchen.”
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Time Out Global
The best places for live music in Hong Kong
After a wait that felt like an eternity, the Hong Kong government recently announced that from October 20 onwards, live music performances can finally resume in restaurants and bars. Performers must keep their masks on and remain socially distanced from the audience, but nonetheless, this announcement is like music to our ears. Whether you want to unwind to smooth jazz or jam out to performances by local bands, here are the best venues in town to enjoy live music.
Time Out Global
Unique images reveal a bizarre story on Brač
Unique aerial photographs taken by PIXSELL’s intrepid snapper Milan Sabić show a house within a house in Bol, a main town on the island of Brač. It’s also a protected cultural monument, linking back to a strange tale of revenge and shipwreck. According to legend, the...
TODAY.com
My dad and stepdad died back to back. I wish they’d seen me accomplish my dreams
Joanna Quinn is the author of “The Whalebone Theatre,” her debut novel and the October pick for Read With Jenna’s book club. In a personal essay for TODAY, she writes about the lesson her fictional characters taught her about loss. Do you remember the strange get-togethers we...
Comments / 0