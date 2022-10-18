ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU must find its tough identity again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think West Virginia football and of what do you think?. If you’ve been around for any length of time there really is only one thing and it’s toughness.
Marriage licenses

— Charles Angelo Koukoulis, 69, Bridgeport, and Monica Leigh Tennant, 46, Bridgeport. — Todd Christopher Cottrill, 38, Clarksburg, and Brandon Noel Grimes, 36, Shinnston.
West Virginia Wesleyan ends 27-game skid with victory at Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats (1-7, 1-6 MEC) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half and defeated Alderson Broaddus (0-8, 0-7 MEC), 31-30, on Saturday afternoon at the Multi-Sport Performance Stadium to end a 27-game losing streak. Placekicker Cam Ceccotti converted the game-winning...
Honor Flight puts veterans in spotlight in Washington, D.C., and locally

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 military veterans returned to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport Saturday evening after touring national memorial sites in Washington, D.C., as part of the Honor Flight program. There were well over 300 supporters on the airport tarmac to welcome the...
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas -- More looks at West Virginia's anemic trip to West Texas, where the Mountaineers managed just 73 rushing yards in a 48-10 rout at the hands of Texas Tech. Bright spots were few and far between for WVU, which allowed eight Red Raider scores on 11 meaningful possessions.
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech

There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
Cunningham's 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson midway through the fourth quarter, Kei’Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Saturday night for its second consecutive victory. Cunningham...
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022

West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Pill & Pill PLLC to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, parcel in Simpson District, $159,552.29.
