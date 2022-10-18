Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcountymagazine.org
READER’S EDITORIAL: YES ON EL CAJON MEASURE P
October 22, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Measure P is an investment in El Cajon. It is an investment in decreasing homelessness, reducing 911 response times, increasing firefighter staffing, and beautifying parks and streets. Nobody likes taxes. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need tax money to protect and preserve our...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
eastcountymagazine.org
FEEDING SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE WITH PHILADEPHIA’S FOOD BANK PHILABUNDANCE
Donation challenge kicks off today as the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face off on the field. Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has accepted a challenge from fellow Feeding America organization Philabundance – Philadelphia's food bank – to see who can raise more funding to help feed their communities during the baseball series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. This friendly fundraising challenge will raise critical funds and awareness for the hunger-relief organizations during a challenging economic period that has made the cost of operations skyrocket.
eastcountymagazine.org
EAST COUNTY RESIDENT'S ACTING SKILLS ON DISPLAY FOR HALLOWEEN
Photos courtesy of Julia Young (pictured left) Oct. 20, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – East County resident Julia Young, a project manager for a logistics organization, has a hobby. She’s a horror actor -- with experience, via attending and acting, going back to Knott's Scary Farm, the Dos Picos Park in Ramona, to this year’s Scareventures called Fright Nights at Alesmith in Mira Mesa. Young grew up in Santee and still lives in the East County.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
Voiceof San Diego
Residents Have Complained About Gunshots Coming from a Plant Nursery for Years. Here’s What We Found
Last month, I reported on a property north of Escondido, near San Pasqual Valley, that has garnered complaints from its neighbors for more than six years. The property was purchased in November 2016 by members of the Freedom Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alex Djokich and his wife.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
NBC San Diego
Imperial Beach RV Park Tenants Fear They're ‘On Brink of Homelessness' As Park owner Pushes for Rent Increases
Tenants of an Imperial Beach RV park are worried they'll soon be forced out now that a new ownership company is trying to raise their rent and charge additional fees. "We would all be in the brink of homelessness, and I think we are like one step away from that," said Juan Nevarez, tenant of the Miramar RV Park on Palm Avenue.
theregistrysocal.com
Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM
Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
NBC San Diego
Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Body Found on Hiking Path in Torrey Pines Area Above Black’s Beach
A body was found Tuesday on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the bluff near North Torrey Pines...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
eastcountymagazine.org
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
