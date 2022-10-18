ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

READER’S EDITORIAL: YES ON EL CAJON MEASURE P

October 22, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Measure P is an investment in El Cajon. It is an investment in decreasing homelessness, reducing 911 response times, increasing firefighter staffing, and beautifying parks and streets. Nobody likes taxes. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need tax money to protect and preserve our...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FEEDING SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE WITH PHILADEPHIA’S FOOD BANK PHILABUNDANCE

Donation challenge kicks off today as the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face off on the field. Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has accepted a challenge from fellow Feeding America organization Philabundance – Philadelphia's food bank – to see who can raise more funding to help feed their communities during the baseball series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. This friendly fundraising challenge will raise critical funds and awareness for the hunger-relief organizations during a challenging economic period that has made the cost of operations skyrocket.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY RESIDENT'S ACTING SKILLS ON DISPLAY FOR HALLOWEEN

Photos courtesy of Julia Young (pictured left) Oct. 20, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – East County resident Julia Young, a project manager for a logistics organization, has a hobby. She’s a horror actor -- with experience, via attending and acting, going back to Knott's Scary Farm, the Dos Picos Park in Ramona, to this year’s Scareventures called Fright Nights at Alesmith in Mira Mesa. Young grew up in Santee and still lives in the East County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM

Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HALLOWEEN HORROR ACTORS TRICK OR TREAT

SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA

