wfxrtv.com
12-Year-old saves family from house fire in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, Oct. 17 just before 3:30 a.m. a fire broke out in an Appomattox family home. A 12-year-old woke up to the fire and saved the lives of her family. That middle schooler is Aalaysia and the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department has awarded her...
whee.net
Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties
A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was near Chestnut Hill Rd; Rt. 705N/S (Franklin County); / CHESTNUT HILL RD, according to VDOT. The road was closed because of the crash, but has since been reopened.
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
wfxrtv.com
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of the boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WDBJ7.com
I-81N cleared in Roanoke Co. after tractor-trailer disabled
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: I-81 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A disabled tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co. Saturday night. The truck is at mile marker 138.7, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
wfxrtv.com
Concrete truck overturns in Forest hospitalizing 1
FOREST Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of an overturned concrete truck that hospitalized one person. Firefighters say the truck was leaking both diesel fuel and concrete. One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department asks donors to “fill the boot” to fight Muscular Dystrophy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department is doing its part to fight Muscular Dystrophy by collecting money on the road, asking donors to fill firefighters’ work boots. “In the community or Muscular Dystrophy, I hope and pray that we can make a difference and make a change for...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WSLS
Update: Road reopens after fatal crash closes VA-40 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – At least one person is dead after a Franklin County crash Saturday evening. Virginia State Police tells 10 news a crash on VA-40 around 6:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality. They added it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. As of 8:48 p.m. Saturday, VDOT...
WSLS
12-year-old girl saves family from fire, honored by Appomattox County authorities
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A girl in Appomattox County is being recognized for saving her entire family from a fire. The fire happened on Oct. 17 around 3:30 a.m., as we reported. When crews arrived, they found the house “fully involved,” with fire showing on all sides.
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WDBJ7.com
Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
WSET
Infant found dead in a yard at a Halifax Co. home, charges pending: Sheriff
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found dead outside of a home on Tuesday evening. Sheriff Fred Clark said at approximately 6 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a possible dead infant in a yard at a home on Hummingbird Lane.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
WSET
Person flown to hospital with serious injuries after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:30 a.m. a van and front-end loader crashed on Brookneal Highway in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. One person was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said. VSP is still investigating the crash, but there is...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
