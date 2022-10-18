UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of the boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.

UNION HALL, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO