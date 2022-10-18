ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

12-Year-old saves family from house fire in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, Oct. 17 just before 3:30 a.m. a fire broke out in an Appomattox family home. A 12-year-old woke up to the fire and saved the lives of her family. That middle schooler is Aalaysia and the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department has awarded her...
APPOMATTOX, VA
whee.net

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties

A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was near Chestnut Hill Rd; Rt. 705N/S (Franklin County); / CHESTNUT HILL RD, according to VDOT. The road was closed because of the crash, but has since been reopened.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of the boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Concrete truck overturns in Forest hospitalizing 1

FOREST Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of an overturned concrete truck that hospitalized one person. Firefighters say the truck was leaking both diesel fuel and concrete. One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
FABER, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality

A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

