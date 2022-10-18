Jackson completed nine of 16 passes for 120 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed 10 times for 59 yards. Jackson was able to sit back and lean on the returning Gus Edwards (knee), who handled 16 carries and scored two touchdowns in his first game action since 2020. Baltimore's defense also pitched in five sacks, allowing Jackson to attempt his fewest passes of the season. It was the star quarterback's third sub-200-yard tally through the air in the last four games, but the victory was naturally of overriding importance to a struggling Ravens team that had blown several games in the second half already this season. Jackson now will take aim at the reeling Buccaneers defense in a Week 8 Thursday night road showdown.

