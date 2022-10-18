Read full article on original website
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan
One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: More frustration in Week 7 loss
Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay. Rodgers' pedestrian stat line, which included a figure of 5.5 yards per attempt, underscores...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Jones
Here are our final NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions. Each...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
Houston Texans Reportedly Receive Brutal Injury News
On Friday, the Houston Texans ruled out defensive Jonathan Greenard for the second straight game due to injury. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some brutal news for the Texans. Greenard is going on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in practice this week. It is estimated that...
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Modest numbers in Week 7 win
Jackson completed nine of 16 passes for 120 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed 10 times for 59 yards. Jackson was able to sit back and lean on the returning Gus Edwards (knee), who handled 16 carries and scored two touchdowns in his first game action since 2020. Baltimore's defense also pitched in five sacks, allowing Jackson to attempt his fewest passes of the season. It was the star quarterback's third sub-200-yard tally through the air in the last four games, but the victory was naturally of overriding importance to a struggling Ravens team that had blown several games in the second half already this season. Jackson now will take aim at the reeling Buccaneers defense in a Week 8 Thursday night road showdown.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
