SMU students on-edge after report of assault of a student using a rideshare app

Some SMU students say they're on-edge after hearing about the alleged assault of a student using a rideshare app, something they do all the time.

A former Uber driver is behind bars and SMU students say they're feeling uneasy after one of their classmates was allegedly assaulted while getting a ride home.

Reports say the victim says she was getting an Uber ride back to SMU's Sorority Row area early Friday morning, around 2 a.m. She reports falling asleep on the way and waking up to the driver assaulting her.

Reports say she called her brother immediately and they were able to help police find the driver that she accused of assaulting her.

Dallas Police say 50-year-old Anselmo Contreras has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Uber confirms that he no longer works for them.

