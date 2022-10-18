I wouldn't behave like Klopp did! Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he never loses his temper on the touchline after the Liverpool manager was sent off for yelling at the officials during win over Man City

Eddie Howe says he would not behave in the manner which earned Jurgen Klopp a red card following an altercation with the officials during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Referee Anthony Taylor dismissed Klopp after he screamed in the face of assistant Gary Beswick late in the game — actions which led to the German being charged with improper conduct by the FA on Tuesday.

And Newcastle boss Howe believes managers must set a better example when it comes to respecting officials.

Jurgen Klopp was sent off for screaming in the face of the assistant referee during Liverpool's win over Manchester City on Sunday

Klopp took exception to a decision that went against Liverpool and received a red card

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insisted he would never behave like Klopp did

‘I am very aware that I am going to be looked at by millions of people, especially children, and I think you have an expectation to make sure the game is upheld in the right way and with the right spirit,’ he said.

‘I am certainly aware of my demeanour and behaviour on the touchline. That’s not to say I don’t want to win with every fibre of my being, because I do, but I’ve always just had that inside me not to lose my discipline.’

Klopp will be in the dugout for Liverpool’s game with West Ham on Wednesday and has until Friday to answer the charge, for which he faces a touchline ban.