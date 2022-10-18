ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I wouldn't behave like Klopp did! Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he never loses his temper on the touchline after the Liverpool manager was sent off for yelling at the officials during win over Man City

By Craig Hope
 2 days ago

Eddie Howe says he would not behave in the manner which earned Jurgen Klopp a red card following an altercation with the officials during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Referee Anthony Taylor dismissed Klopp after he screamed in the face of assistant Gary Beswick late in the game — actions which led to the German being charged with improper conduct by the FA on Tuesday.

And Newcastle boss Howe believes managers must set a better example when it comes to respecting officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21E4Pa_0idXCzpU00
Jurgen Klopp was sent off for screaming in the face of the assistant referee during Liverpool's win over Manchester City on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSkMg_0idXCzpU00
Klopp took exception to a decision that went against Liverpool and received a red card
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fzf3I_0idXCzpU00
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insisted he would never behave like Klopp did 

‘I am very aware that I am going to be looked at by millions of people, especially children, and I think you have an expectation to make sure the game is upheld in the right way and with the right spirit,’ he said.

‘I am certainly aware of my demeanour and behaviour on the touchline. That’s not to say I don’t want to win with every fibre of my being, because I do, but I’ve always just had that inside me not to lose my discipline.’

Klopp will be in the dugout for Liverpool’s game with West Ham on Wednesday and has until Friday to answer the charge, for which he faces a touchline ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ot1xI_0idXCzpU00
Howe says he likes to keep a level head on the touchline during matches and set an example

