urbanbellemag.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
TODAY.com
‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look
After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.
Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion
The reality star surprised host Andy Cohen and castmates with her new ink Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos. The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night. During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle. In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today,"...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud
We know former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel loves to stay in the mix of what’s happening with some of our favorite Bravolebrities and this time is no different. She’s speaking out about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ latest feud. If you’ve been hiding […] The post Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift
Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
AOL Corp
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
‘RHOD’ Star Stephanie Hollman Shuts Down Rumors She’s Taking Part In Potential Reboot & Denies Attending BravoCon
Stephanie Hollman of The Real Housewives of Dallas is shutting down rumors that she is part of a reboot of the Bravo series franchise. The reality television personality shared on Instagram that she is not involved in a possible comeback of the Dallas-based show. “I do not know where the rumors started with this or if it’s true at all. I only know my truth,” Hollman replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories about a possible RHOD reboot. “I am super appreciative of my time on the show and to everyone at Bravo (they have all treated me so well...
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Samuels Are ‘Trying to Be Better’ Amid Marital Woes: ‘We Did Not Break Up’
As rumors swirl about their status, Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels have clarified that they have not separated — but admit that they are going through a tough time in their 10-year marriage. The former Real Housewives of Potomac stars released a lengthy YouTube video on Monday, October 17,...
RHOP’s Ashley Darby and Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson Have Exchanged Numbers: ‘He’s Very Cute’
An unexpected Bravo love story? After Luke Gulbranson revealed his interest in newly single Ashley Darby at the Summer House BravoCon 2022 panel, it seems there may be a spark brewing. “Well, we did exchange numbers. So we're texting and we're just chatting it up,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October […]
Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorit Kemsley Says Kyle Richards Had to Stop Watching ‘RHOBH’ Amid Her Feud With Kathy Hilton: ‘It was Really Intense For Her’
Turning away. Dorit Kemsley revealed that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards had to stop watching the Bravo series amid her feud with sister Kathy Hilton. “It's been hard for Kyle, I'm not gonna lie,” the fashion designer, 46, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, October 14. “There was […]
bravotv.com
Find Out Who Andy Cohen Plans to Set Ashley Darby Up With at BravoCon
Sparks may be flying between the RHOP cast member and a certain someone at BravoCon 2022. As if Andy Cohen won't already be plenty busy at BravoCon 2022, he now plans to also play matchmaker for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. He revealed...
Kenya Moore Calls Vicki Gunvalson a ‘Bully’ Who Should ‘Stay on Pause’ From ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’
Calling her out. Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kenya Moore opened up about her feelings toward Vicki Gunvalson after their tense exchange at BravoCon. “Vicki is a bully, you know, and she bullied like a whole Housewife cast years ago. And every time I see her, she's just not a pleasant person,” Kenya, 51, exclusively […]
Who is Jenna Lyons? Star Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Reboot Cast
The entire cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" has been replaced ahead of the Bravo show's upcoming Season 14.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 14 Cast Revealed
On Sunday, the cast for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” was announced at the 2022 BravoCon in New York City!. Andy Cohen introduced seven new Housewives: lifestyle blogger Sai De Silva, model Ubah Hassan, home designer Erin Dana Lichy, former J.Crew President Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketer Brynn Whitfield.
Kathy Hilton Says She Couldn’t Wait For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
Kathy Hilton has given us so much to live for while on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Funny moments, fashion, money, and this season, she finally brought the drama. One of the things about being a dedicated Housewives fan is that as you follow along with your favorite Bravolebs on social media, you start […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Couldn’t Wait For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
