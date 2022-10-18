ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'We stayed up all night': George Clooney, 61, FINALLY details his first meeting with Amal, 44, in Italy and how they fell in love through letter writing.... after a friend predicted they would wed

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

George Clooney is happily married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney with whom he shares two children, twins Alexander and Ella who are age five.

And on Tuesday the 61-year-old Ocean's 11 actor was looking back at how his love story began when he stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show.

'Well its funny she came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit and immediately I was like…' began the star who is starring in the new movie Ticket To Paradise with Julia Roberts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9wAo_0idXCC1F00
They met in Italy: George Clooney is happily married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney with whom he shares two children. And on Tuesday the Ocean's 11 actor was looking back at how his love story began when he stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show. Seen on Monday

One of their very first sightings: Seen here in London in October 2013

The former ER hunk then explained more about falling for the 44-year-old Lebanese-British barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, who specializes in international law and human rights.

'The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd my agent called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing and she was like, "Yeah I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine," and he called me up and he said, "There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry,"' added the Kentucky native.

At the time, Clooney thought that sounded off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpKNu_0idXCC1F00
Where love blossomed: George and Amal had their first meeting at his home in Italy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOL2F_0idXCC1F00
New interview: Clooney talked to Drew this week; seen on set. The show airs Tuesday

'I was like, "You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen,"' added the star who has dated Elisabetta Canalis, Céline Balitran, Lisa Snowdon, Krista Allen and Sarah Larson.

'And then in comes Amal and we stayed up all night talking and I started writing her a bunch of letters,' shared the Money Monster actor.

Drew then said, 'Like on pen and paper.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cHBo_0idXCC1F00
Love at first sight: 'Well its funny she came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit and immediately I was like…' began the star. Seen on October 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jS9v_0idXCC1F00
Power couple: Mr and Mrs Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29 in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmYjQ_0idXCC1F00
She supports him: In London on September 7 for the Ticket To Paradise premiere

George replied, 'Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow.'

George has been talking about his personal life while promoting his new rom-com Ticket To Paradise with Roberts.

On Monday he said Universal is 'brave' to release his film Ticket To Paradise in cinemas.

The actor features alongside Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry.

George told The Hollywood Reporter: 'Universal did a very brave thing.

'These things are only going on streamers now and they did a very brave thing to make a movie like this. We're grateful. We're hopeful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypdAJ_0idXCC1F00
Their new movie: Clooney, left, and Julia Roberts in Ticket To Paradise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImXdD_0idXCC1F00
Her pal: Asked about the best part of working with George, the Pretty Woman star said: 'Having a backup, having a friend. 'It's such a puppy pile of a job where there's so many people involved and then you're kind of sent off like this satellite to talk about it all by yourself. It doesn't make a lot of sense. And so, to be in lockstep with someone, it just makes it so much more fun'

The movie follows George and Julia as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a bid to sabotage their daughter's (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding and avoid the mistakes they made 25 years earlier and Clooney considers it a 'great success' already.

The Up in the Air star said: 'This is all fun. We're proud of the film. We enjoy it. It's a hit already and so we already feel like it's sort of been a great success.'

The film is the latest collaboration between Clooney and Roberts – after 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' and 'Money Monster' – and Julia always finds it 'fun' working together with her friend.

Asked about the best part of working with George, the Pretty Woman star said: 'Having a backup, having a friend.

'It's such a puppy pile of a job where there's so many people involved and then you're kind of sent off like this satellite to talk about it all by yourself. It doesn't make a lot of sense. And so, to be in lockstep with someone, it just makes it so much more fun.'

Nancy Dunton
4d ago

In the 2013 photo, the moment you see each others face reaction will tell you how you really feel. His emotion is evident he was effected to the heart and still is. It can happen in a flash or creep up on you in friendship. Either way it is wonderful when it happens to a couple. A blessing to be held on to.

camille
4d ago

He picked the right woman, she is gorgeous but not a hero worshipper, a substantial person in her own right.

Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago

They have a lovely arrangement. He is gay so they worked this out to keep that private and they enjoy each others company when they are together. Nothing wrong with that

