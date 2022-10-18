ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Here are 8 ways to bulletproof your finances ahead of a likely recession in 2023

Economists are sounding the alarm bells about a likely recession in 2023. Insider spoke to five personal finance experts to get their tips on preparing for a downturn. Building up an emergency budget by changing your spending and saving habits is key, they said. The alarm bells are sounding on...
Goodbye, bidding wars. Home sellers are losing some of the power they've enjoyed for the past 2 years.

Americans are losing their appetite for home buying. Sales of previously owned homes fell for the eighth straight month in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's down 1.5% from August's pace and 23.2% from the year-ago rate. It also marks the slowest rate of sales since September 2012.

