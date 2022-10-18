Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
Prairie Lakes Model Railroad Show Coming to Clay County Regional Events Center
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.
Regional High School Football Schedule: 10/21/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Regional Football contests. Class 4A District 1 is wrapping up the regular season tonight with Denison-Schleswig going to Webster City and LeMars visiting Fort Dodge. In Class 3A District 1 Sioux Center will meet #10 MOC-Floyd Valley in...
Coaches Preview: Class A Round of 32 North Union @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – The playoffs have arrived for the small schools and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are gearing up for a deep run in to November this season. First they will have to get past North Union who comes in at 5-3 on the year and finished 4th in a tough Class A District 2. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Coach Jay Eilers talked about the Warriors offensive ability.
