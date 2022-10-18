Read full article on original website
Local Organization Awarded Grant For Rural Development
The Community Foundation for Independence is one of the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that was started this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The grant program is a way for rural communities to move forward on local projects that lack capital or other resources. The Rural Champion program provides a one-year stipend to communities and pairs them with a team that will provide training and resources to accomplish the community project.
Sedan Chamber of Commerce Sponsors Trunk or Treat
The Sedan Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween trunk or treat in Sedan. On Monday, October 31st at 5:30 bring a big bag to the front of the Courthouse on N. Chautauqua Street. There is a costume contest right before the Trunk or Treat starts. If you would like...
Brittney Hollum Named The Rural Champion By The Community Foundation For Independence
18th Annual Battle In The Brickyard in Peru
Peru, Kansas will be hosting the 18th Battle in the Brickyard. Experience a WWII reenactment at the Peru Brick Factory that is unlike any other. The 2-day event starts Friday, November 18th at dark with a small scenario in the factory, and at 0900 Saturday the 19th the Big Battle starts. The cost for participants is $25 and you get a hot breakfast and lunch. Camping is also available. Small vintage vehicles are welcome. Register or contact Erik Runge by email or visit their website.
Free Coyote Trapping And Calling Workshop
K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District Wildlife Management division is presenting a free Coyote Trapping and Predator calling workshop. The workshop will be held in the Southeast Research and Extension Center in Parsons on November 3rd at 6:30 pm. K-State Research and Extension Specialist Dr. Drew Ricketts will discuss coyote biology, management and trapping and calling methods.
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Bloody Benders Talk Planned for Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture
Kansas historians will gather at Pittsburg State University for a discussion on a Southeast Kansas serial killer family. The talk will be about the Bloody Benders as a part of the Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture. The event, called The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later, is on October 27th at 7:00pm in the basement of the library. Historians will discuss the crimes committed by the Bender family that set up an inn in remote Labette County. The Benders murdered nearly a dozen travelers over several years who stopped by their inn. These crimes were not discovered until after the family fled the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
CCC, Coffeyville and Pratt CC Renew Argeement
Coffeyville Community College, the City of Coffeyville and Pratt Community College renew their Electric Power Technology program articulation agreement. The partnership was created as a workforce development needs for the city in 2010. Coffeyville contacted CCC expressing a need for linemen to fill vacancies within the city electric department. After reviewing the pros and cons of establishing a new program at CCC, President Dr. Marlon Thornburg reached out to Pratt Community College.
Kansas home destroyed when stove ignites in flames
A southeast Kansas home was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
Neosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leaders
Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston, seen at a July 9, 2022, event at in Lawrence, is under criminal investigation by state authorities and has been criticized by local officials. (Mackenzie Clark/Lawrence Times)
Scam Callers In Parsons Poses As Parsons PD
The Parsons Police Department is warning residents about a scam impersonating them. Parsons PD has received several complaints about a caller saying there is an active warrant out for an arrest and they demand payment before threatening the victim with immediate jail time. The caller ID even shows a legitimate Parsons police phone number.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Students Learn About Careers
Students in Coffeyville had the opportunity to learn about different careers during the annual Career Day at Field Kindley High School. Students from 6th grade at Community Elementary and Holy Name School through seniors at Field Kindley participated in the event. Businesses and organizations such as KGGF, Community State Bank, Parents As Teachers as well as a host of others spoke with students about careers in their industry.
CCC Volleyball Falls to #3 Cowley
The Coffeyville Red Ravens wrapped up their 2022 regular season home slate with a Wednesday evening matchup with the #3 Cowley CC Tigers. The Red Ravens were playing from behind most of the night, and Cowley was able to snap CCC’s 8 match winning streak with a straight sets win 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.
Copan Man Dies in Crash
A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
