kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Faces Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Hull man faces a felony charge after he allegedly drove drunk with kids in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 52-year-old Ramon Manzo Hernandez faces a charge of Child Endangerment, a class C felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Coaches Preview: Class A Round of 32 North Union @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – The playoffs have arrived for the small schools and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are gearing up for a deep run in to November this season. First they will have to get past North Union who comes in at 5-3 on the year and finished 4th in a tough Class A District 2. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Coach Jay Eilers talked about the Warriors offensive ability.
