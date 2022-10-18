Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO