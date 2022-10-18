ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Belal Muhammad on UFC 280 fight vs. Sean Brady: 'I'm gonna dictate where it goes'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwEWQ_0idXAdaK00

ABU DHABI – Belal Muhammad is confident he can control his fight against Sean Brady.

Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) meets Brady (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a pivotal welterweight clash at Saturday’s UFC 280 from Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

From striking specialists to ground specialists, Muhammad said he’s seen it all in the cage, making him more experienced than Brady.

“I’m gonna dictate where it goes,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “I think my last three or four fights, they’ve all been different styles. I’ve had to play defensive grappling with Demian Maia, I’ve had to play offensive grappling with with ‘Wonderboy,’ I’ve had to do both with Luque, so I’ve showed that I can be a chameleon and I could pick and choose what I want to do, and I think he hasn’t had that. All of his fights, they’ve been grapple-heavy, because guys that he’s fought allowed him to do that.

“Once he gets in there with me and he feels me and he realizes, ‘Dang, this wasn’t what I thought it was gonna be,’ and he starts panicking, that’s when I pick and choose and start picking him apart, because a lot of guys, they all underestimate me. I’m still an underdog in this fight. I’ve been an underdog in my last four fights and people just don’t understand it until they’re in the cage with me that they realize that (I’m) No. 5 for a reason. (I’ve) beat these guys for a reason. It wasn’t because of age, it wasn’t because of this, it wasn’t because of that. I think I have the best IQ in the division, and I think I’m the best fighter in the division.”

Muhammad is coming off a five-round decision win over Vicente Luque, snapping the dangerous Brazilian’s winning streak. He would have loved a 25-minute fight with Brady, but Muhammad is relishing the opportunity to fight again in the Middle East.

“I definitely wanted it to be five rounds, especially after that last five-round fight,” Muhammad said. “But the biggest thing for me was just fighting here, because I think it could have been a main event on any Fight Night card, but I said I wanted to be on this fight night, I wanted to be on this card, biggest card of the year, be back here in Abu Dhabi, because the last time I was here – the energy, the fans, it was amazing. I was like I want to come back, I need to come back, and I need to be put on this card.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)

The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”

Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMAmania.com

Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’

Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
NEVADA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski won't relax on UFC 280 replacement role until Oliveira vs. Makhachev begins

ABU DHABI – Even if Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev make weight for the UFC 280 headliner, Alexander Volkanovski won’t take his foot off the gas pedal. Volkanovski, the current UFC featherweight champion, intends to fulfill his obligations as the backup fighter until the moment all possibility of stepping in has gone away, and said he doesn’t intend to relax until Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) are in the octagon for their vacant lightweight title clash.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge

Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joanna Jedrzejczyk says it's too soon for UFC Hall of Fame induction, not ready to 'be a grandma'

ABU DHABI – Joanna Jedrzejczyk is grateful UFC president Dana White plans to put her in the UFC Hall of Fame, but she’s not rushing to get enshrined. Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), a former longtime UFC strawweight champion, retired from MMA competition in June following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili in their anticipated rematch at UFC 275.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy