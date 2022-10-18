Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at Ohio juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted
An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested
Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads to child endangering charges against Austintown Couple
A call from a concerned citizen has led to the indictment charging an Austintown couple with five counts each of child endangering. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up the indictments against 31-year-old Samuel Myers, and his 34-year-old wife Sara. The charges stem from an investigation that began...
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
Two arrested after numerous vehicles ‘ransacked,’ police advise locking car doors
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals have been arrested in connection to numerous instances of vehicles being ransacked in the Chester area over the weekend. The Chester Police Department reports that on late Friday night, October 21 into early Saturday morning, October 22, instances of breaking and entering occurred on numerous vehicles in the area.
WYTV.com
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the North Side of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to the Youngstown Police Department, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is in stable condition, according to police. YPD say the shooting is...
WFMJ.com
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
A pregnant woman walking into work was robbed of her car.
Parents charged after abuse investigation from concerned shopper’s report
A man and woman are now facing charges stemming from a report that came from a concerned shopper in August.
Woman reports porch set on fire in Warren
Arson investigators are looking into a fire that happened Friday in Warren.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Man pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court
A man who was arrested after a federal search warrant was served at his house in May 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to drug and weapons charges in federal court.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man
Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
17-year-old charged with murder after mom’s body found in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Breaks Woman’s Car Window After She Flushes Drugs Down Toilet
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 46-year-old man allegedly used a large rock to break a car window and then fled on his bicycle in Frenchcreek Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny II, of Franklin, on October 20 in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
cleveland19.com
Stark County man sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Scott Renninger, 53, of Uniontown was sentence to six years in prison Friday, as well as $17,520 in restitution after pleading guilty to attempting arrange a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents stated that from October to November 2020, Renninger met...
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
Comments / 3