Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects

Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted

An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in armed robbery incident at Newton Falls Sunoco arrested

Newton Falls Police have arrested the suspect of an armed robbery incident at a local Sunoco store that occurred Saturday morning. Police sources tell 21 News that 24-year-old Adam McDermott was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say he was found on Route 5 near West Branch State Park in Ravenna. The...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the North Side of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to the Youngstown Police Department, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is in stable condition, according to police. YPD say the shooting is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill

A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man

Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Breaks Woman’s Car Window After She Flushes Drugs Down Toilet

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 46-year-old man allegedly used a large rock to break a car window and then fled on his bicycle in Frenchcreek Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny II, of Franklin, on October 20 in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
cleveland19.com

Stark County man sentenced for murder-for-hire plot

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Scott Renninger, 53, of Uniontown was sentence to six years in prison Friday, as well as $17,520 in restitution after pleading guilty to attempting arrange a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents stated that from October to November 2020, Renninger met...
UNIONTOWN, OH
YourErie

Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie

An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
ERIE, PA

