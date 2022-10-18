Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Gateway gets federal grant for workforce center in Buena Vista; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Mountain Gateway gets grant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $3 million grant...
At one Roanoke school, 2 of 5 students ‘chronically absent,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Three forums set for Roanoke City Council candidates. — The Roanoke Times. Danville City Council tables proposed ban on camping on city property without a permit. — Danville Register and Bee. Battle over...
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
Virginia Tech quarterback carousel hard to keep up with
In some respects, Virginia Tech football fans had to be shaking their heads in the wake of Tennessee’s 52-49 upset of No. 3-ranked Alabama this past weekend. The Volunteers were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro, N.C., product who had begun his college career as a Hokie. At...
