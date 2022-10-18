ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
DUBOIS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih  Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County

Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wtuz.com

No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
SANDYVILLE, OH
WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Red Ribbon week walk held in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, OH — Members of The Phoenix Program, Jefferson County officials and others came together for the Red Ribbon week walk to raise awareness about drug use. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis and county prosecutor Jane Hanlin were just some of the officials present. They're attendance represents the resources recovering addicts have at their disposal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WTOV 9

Tattoo Shop raises money for local animals

Ohio County, WV — The SPFX Tattoo shop in Warwood held their annual tattooing for a good cause event. At the event people could walk in and get tattoos with a $100 minimum and a part of the proceeds from the tattoos went to the Ohio County SPCA --- A local organization that helps with raising money for animals.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building

WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WHEELING, WV

