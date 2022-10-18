Read full article on original website
Deputies: Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia.
Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County
Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Search called off, escapee from Northern Regional Jail remains at-large
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — EVENING UPDATE. The search for two people who escaped West Virginia State Police custody on the way to the Northern Regional Jail, late this afternoon has been called off for the evening. Officials said the prisoners were in a cruiser headed to the jail when...
wtuz.com
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
2 suspects arrested in Arnold shooting, high-speed chase jailed without bail; driver still being sought
A man and woman accused of shooting into a passing car in Arnold on Monday before leading police from several departments on a chase that reached 100 mph are in jail after a magistrate denied bail at their arraignment Tuesday morning. Tishan Lowe Jr., 30, of the 1000 block of...
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
3 kids, 1 adult sent to hospital in Harrison County wreck
A single vehicle rollover has been reported on I-79 northbound near mile marker 108 by the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
WTOV 9
Red Ribbon week walk held in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, OH — Members of The Phoenix Program, Jefferson County officials and others came together for the Red Ribbon week walk to raise awareness about drug use. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis and county prosecutor Jane Hanlin were just some of the officials present. They're attendance represents the resources recovering addicts have at their disposal.
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
West Virginia man allegedly shoots neighbor’s dog, tosses over hill, has warrant for arrest
Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.
WTOV 9
Tattoo Shop raises money for local animals
Ohio County, WV — The SPFX Tattoo shop in Warwood held their annual tattooing for a good cause event. At the event people could walk in and get tattoos with a $100 minimum and a part of the proceeds from the tattoos went to the Ohio County SPCA --- A local organization that helps with raising money for animals.
Man receives maximum sentence in West Virginia woman’s overdose death
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
