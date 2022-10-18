Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an ‘unknown powdery substance’.
cbs4indy.com
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. Earlier this week, officials released a joint statement, making it clear that crimes involving firearms will not be tolerated in Hancock County. “Gun violence has no place in...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed inside his northeast side residence
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon inside his residence on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a death.
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Residents relieved after arrest in incidents of shots fired into east side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A months-long investigation into a series of shots fired into a home on Indy’s east side led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man. Zechari Scott, who is accused of shooting into a home in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on multiple occasions, is behind bars, charged with three counts of criminal recklessness.
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents. Getch was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after he was charged with Felony 6 intimidation for a snapchat threat. According to a probable cause affidavit, Getch took a picture of himself smiling with his finger on the trigger of a handgun.
cbs4indy.com
2 shot, 1 serious in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
cbs4indy.com
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”. Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after...
cbs4indy.com
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station...
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
cbs4indy.com
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
cbs4indy.com
Person critically injured in east side shooting, second shooting in that area in under 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is critically injured after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side. Indianapolis metro police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Post Road for a person shot. Officers arrived to a Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of...
cbs4indy.com
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October...
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
