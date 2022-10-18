ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

cbs4indy.com

State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown

RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an ‘unknown powdery substance’.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot and killed inside his northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday afternoon inside his residence on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents. Getch was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after he was charged with Felony 6 intimidation for a snapchat threat. According to a probable cause affidavit, Getch took a picture of himself smiling with his finger on the trigger of a handgun.
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot, 1 serious in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

