Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kenny Pickett News
Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news for the Steelers. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game and was evaluated for a concussion before being ruled out for the rest of the game. Steelers coach...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad
Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
Giants Wednesday Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Still Sidelined
New York Giants wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) were not cleared to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Toney, who has been dealing with injuries to both hamstrings dating back to the summer, has not played since the Giants' Week 2 win over Carolina. Thus far, he has two receptions for zero yards and has two rushing attempts for 23 yards.
Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable...
Diontae Johnson on verbal exchange with Mitch Trubisky: Stuff happens during football
On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether or not a reported heated locker room exchange between receiver Dionate Johnson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was true. But on Wednesday, Johnson essentially confirmed the whole thing. It happened during Pittsburgh’s Week Four loss to the Jets. Johnson reportedly...
Jaguars vs. Giants: Can Pederson’s Rebuild Catch Up to Daboll’s This Week?
The New York Giants are 5-1, largely because they have been able to close out close games. The Jaguars are 2-4, largely because they have failed to hold fourth-quarter leads. What will give on Sunday?
Analyst believes Bears could be contenders for former first-round WR Kadarius Toney
As quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle, it would behoove the Chicago Bears to acquire some help for the second-year QB before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Several receivers have been reported to be available on the trade block, and NFL analyst Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes that the Bears make sense as potential trade partners for the New York Giants, who may be shopping wideout Kadarius Toney.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
Kliff Kingsbury gives hopeful update on Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown
When the Arizona Cardinals announced that Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season with a “potentially season-ending foot injury,” it bummed out more than a few fans in the Desert, let alone those who happen to have the OU product on their fantasy football teams.
