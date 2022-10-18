The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five players inactive against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Week 7. The following players will not dress for the game:. Agnew (knee) and Griffin (back) were each ruled out on Friday, leaving the Jaguars to turn to cornerback Tre Herndon to replace Grifin for the bout. The Jaguars will likely use starting wide receiver Christian Kirk as a punt return replacement for Jamal Agnew, while a replacement at kick returner could be either JaMycal Hasty or Chris Claybrooks, each of whom has returned kicks in practice. '

