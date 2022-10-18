ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

PIX11

Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Stun Buccaneers, 21-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Who all had the Carolina Panthers, a 14-point underdog, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon? If so, please be sure to send me this week's lottery numbers on Twitter @Callihan_. Despite trading away its most valuable offensive asset, Christian McCaffrey, just days ago, the Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday. Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are...
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Giants: Adam Gotsis Joins Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew as Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five players inactive against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Week 7. The following players will not dress for the game:. Agnew (knee) and Griffin (back) were each ruled out on Friday, leaving the Jaguars to turn to cornerback Tre Herndon to replace Grifin for the bout. The Jaguars will likely use starting wide receiver Christian Kirk as a punt return replacement for Jamal Agnew, while a replacement at kick returner could be either JaMycal Hasty or Chris Claybrooks, each of whom has returned kicks in practice. '
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions aren't in an envious position coming out of the bye week. They sit at 1-4 and in sole possession of last place in the NFC North, going into a Week 7 road contest with the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys. It's far from a favorable matchup for the Lions,...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Lockett Active For Seahawks Week 7 Battle at Chargers

As expected, Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett will suit up and play against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Sunday's Week 7 matchup. Dealing with a hamstring injury that coach Pete Carroll indicated "hobbled" him a bit in Week 7 against Arizona, Lockett didn't practice at all this week. In that contest, he was held to season lows with two receptions for 15 yards, noticeably struggling to create his usual separation as a route runner.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI

