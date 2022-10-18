Read full article on original website
Related
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Patrick Mahomes brought his best performance of 2022. Here’s why.
Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys WATCH: Dallas Forces Goal-Line Fumble vs. Lions to Hold Late Lead - NFL Tracker
OCT 23 The Cowboys find themselves in a bit of a pressure cooker as they enter the fourth quarter in Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium, clinging to a 10-6 lead and having to deal with Detroit knocking on the 1-yard-line door. ... And then Dallas forces the goal-line...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Stun Buccaneers, 21-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Who all had the Carolina Panthers, a 14-point underdog, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon? If so, please be sure to send me this week's lottery numbers on Twitter @Callihan_. Despite trading away its most valuable offensive asset, Christian McCaffrey, just days ago, the Panthers...
Tri-City Herald
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday. Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Giants: Adam Gotsis Joins Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew as Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five players inactive against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Week 7. The following players will not dress for the game:. Agnew (knee) and Griffin (back) were each ruled out on Friday, leaving the Jaguars to turn to cornerback Tre Herndon to replace Grifin for the bout. The Jaguars will likely use starting wide receiver Christian Kirk as a punt return replacement for Jamal Agnew, while a replacement at kick returner could be either JaMycal Hasty or Chris Claybrooks, each of whom has returned kicks in practice. '
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
Tri-City Herald
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions aren't in an envious position coming out of the bye week. They sit at 1-4 and in sole possession of last place in the NFC North, going into a Week 7 road contest with the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys. It's far from a favorable matchup for the Lions,...
Tri-City Herald
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett Active For Seahawks Week 7 Battle at Chargers
As expected, Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett will suit up and play against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Sunday's Week 7 matchup. Dealing with a hamstring injury that coach Pete Carroll indicated "hobbled" him a bit in Week 7 against Arizona, Lockett didn't practice at all this week. In that contest, he was held to season lows with two receptions for 15 yards, noticeably struggling to create his usual separation as a route runner.
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Comments / 0