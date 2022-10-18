Man stabbed in chest at Staten Island’s St. George Ferry Terminal

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man was stabbed inside the St. George Ferry Terminal early Tuesday, according to authorities.

The victim, 19, was stabbed once in the chest inside the Staten Island transit hub around 8:55 a.m., police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital. His exact condition was not immediately specified, but officials said that he was expected to survive.

Four persons of interest were taken into custody, authorities said.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately known.

