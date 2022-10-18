A top-five showdown between two old SEWAC rivals is a WyoPreps Game of the Week, as fifth-ranked Southeast visits No. 1 Pine Bluffs on Friday night. The Hornets come into the game with a 7-0 record. The Cyclones have won six straight and are 6-1. Both teams are undefeated in conference games.

PINE BLUFFS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO