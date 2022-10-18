DeSantis hands out $1,000 checks to first responders on Sanibel Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked first responders in Sanibel Island Tuesday for the work they have done in the recovery effort after Hurricane Ian.

As part of his thanks, DeSantis took the time during his press conference to give out $1,000 bonus checks to the first responders in person.

The checks were part of the state’s plan to provide bonuses for first responders, which was in the budget approved this past summer.

DeSantis said he and DEO Secretary Dane Eagle worked to make sure that the first responders would get their checks after the chaos from Hurricane Ian.

The checks themselves are actually $1,300 to make sure that the first responders get a full grand for their work.

You can watch the press conference in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.