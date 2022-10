Arizona personal income growth beat the nation in second quarter, but lagged behind inflation. Arizona personal income rose by 6.6% at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate before adjustment for inflation in the second quarter of 2022. That beat the national average of 5.8% and ranked the state ninth in the nation (Exhibit 1). Connecticut posted the slowest increase in the second quarter (2.2%) and North Dakota posted the fastest (10.9%).

