Daily Mail

Brazil's former president accuses Neymar of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon' - as the footballer denies corruption charges in Spain

Former president of Brazil Lula da Silva has accused Neymar, who has denied alleged corruption charges in Spain, of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon.'. Neymar endorsed Bolsonaro last month as the president fights to win reelection in his October 30 battle...
FOX Sports

European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal

MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
KEYT

Argentina: President takes on “Big Brother” contestant

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández of Argentina is objecting to allegations by a contestant in the local version of the reality show “Big Brother” that linked the head of state with corruption. The contestant did not provide evidence to support the allegations. The president’s lawyer threatened legal action unless the allegations are retracted. The wildly popular reality show suddenly took a political turn days after its premiere Monday in the Telefe network, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, after Walter Santiago, nicknamed “Alfa,” said he had repeatedly bribed the president. Santiago, a car salesman, never specifies what the bribes were for or how much money was involved.
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
getnews.info

The Guardian

Brothers of Italy senator deletes fascist post uncovered on Instagram

An Instagram post celebrating a fascist naval commander has been deleted from the account of a Brothers of Italy senator who could be given a ministerial post in Giorgia Meloni’s government. Lavinia Mennuni, an anti-abortion campaigner who has also spoken out against gay people being parents, was elected senator...
getnews.info

BBC

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka & Netherlands qualify for Super 12 after shock UAE win

Sri Lanka (162-6) beat Netherlands (146-9) by 16 runs. United Arab Emirates (148-3) beat Namibia (141-8) by seven runs. Sri Lanka v Netherlands scorecard; Namibia v UAE scorecard; Table. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands both progressed to the Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup following a thrilling...
Variety

Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel. “We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations...
KEYT

UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A United Nations official is urging tech companies to do everything possible to stop the onslaught of hate speech fueling the war in Ethiopia’s north, where a violent war pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. Inflammatory language by political leaders and armed groups in the Tigray conflict “continues unabated,” according to Alice Wairimu Nderitu, U.N. special adviser on the prevention of genocide. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Eritrean troops are fighting on the side of Ethiopia’s military.
travelnoire.com

Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022

The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
The Jewish Press

Agricultural Agreement Signed Between Israel and Bahrain

Israel’s Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, H.E. Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, signed a declaration of agricultural cooperation during the International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert currently taking place in Eilat. This marks yet another step forward in Israel’s warming relationship...
KEYT

Britain’s political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed that British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but would allow their country to flourish as it stood alone. That self-image was, many felt, part of British exceptionalism, part of the national brand. Events of the past 12 months, with three British prime ministers occupying No. 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss quit Thursday after just 45 days in office, have shattered that image. Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, says the U.K.’s standing in the world has been severely battered by Truss’s resignation and by the “revolving door” of prime ministers.

