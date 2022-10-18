Read full article on original website
Brazil's former president accuses Neymar of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon' - as the footballer denies corruption charges in Spain
Former president of Brazil Lula da Silva has accused Neymar, who has denied alleged corruption charges in Spain, of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon.'. Neymar endorsed Bolsonaro last month as the president fights to win reelection in his October 30 battle...
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
World Cup: Formal request sent to FIFA for USMNT's group rivals Iran to be kicked out of Qatar 2022
FIFA have received a letter demanding that Iran be kicked out of this winter's World Cup due to the country's "brutality and belligerence towards its own people." Team Melli is alongside the United States as well as England and Wales with their opening fixture scheduled to be against the Three Lions at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Nov. 21.
Qatar World Cup 2022 fan village look likes shipping containers and will set supporters back almost £200 a NIGHT
SUPPORTERS heading to the World Cup will fork out almost £200-a-night to stay in "cabins" that resemble a glorified shipping container. The biggest event in football hits Qatar next month but supporters heading to the Middle East to stay in the Fan Village will find themselves packed in like sardines.
Argentina: President takes on “Big Brother” contestant
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández of Argentina is objecting to allegations by a contestant in the local version of the reality show “Big Brother” that linked the head of state with corruption. The contestant did not provide evidence to support the allegations. The president’s lawyer threatened legal action unless the allegations are retracted. The wildly popular reality show suddenly took a political turn days after its premiere Monday in the Telefe network, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, after Walter Santiago, nicknamed “Alfa,” said he had repeatedly bribed the president. Santiago, a car salesman, never specifies what the bribes were for or how much money was involved.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Cricket-Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts
LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday.
US Visa For British, Italian, Singapore and Spanish Citizens
British citizens visiting the United States can avoid the hassle of visa application by registering with the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). In order to obtain this travel authorization, applicants must meet the ESTA requirements for UK US citizens. The UK is on the list of countries that can apply for an ESTA. This visa waiver system allows UK citizens to visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days. The US ESTA for UK citizens is an Online visa waiver that allows holders to travel to the United States without having to apply for a visa.ESTA was introduced by the US Visa Waiver Program in 2009. Citizens of eligible countries, such as the UK, must complete the ESTA application form prior to traveling to the United States for business or pleasure. To enter the United States without a visa, UK citizens must complete the simple online ESTA application form.
Brothers of Italy senator deletes fascist post uncovered on Instagram
An Instagram post celebrating a fascist naval commander has been deleted from the account of a Brothers of Italy senator who could be given a ministerial post in Giorgia Meloni’s government. Lavinia Mennuni, an anti-abortion campaigner who has also spoken out against gay people being parents, was elected senator...
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka & Netherlands qualify for Super 12 after shock UAE win
Sri Lanka (162-6) beat Netherlands (146-9) by 16 runs. United Arab Emirates (148-3) beat Namibia (141-8) by seven runs. Sri Lanka v Netherlands scorecard; Namibia v UAE scorecard; Table. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands both progressed to the Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup following a thrilling...
Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)
Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel. “We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations...
UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A United Nations official is urging tech companies to do everything possible to stop the onslaught of hate speech fueling the war in Ethiopia’s north, where a violent war pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. Inflammatory language by political leaders and armed groups in the Tigray conflict “continues unabated,” according to Alice Wairimu Nderitu, U.N. special adviser on the prevention of genocide. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Eritrean troops are fighting on the side of Ethiopia’s military.
Soccer-Dutch government to send official delegation to Qatar World Cup
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday that it would send a delegation to the Qatar World Cup in November despite a parliamentary vote urging it not to do so due to concerns over the Gulf country's treatment of migrant workers.
Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022
The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
Agricultural Agreement Signed Between Israel and Bahrain
Israel’s Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, H.E. Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, signed a declaration of agricultural cooperation during the International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert currently taking place in Eilat. This marks yet another step forward in Israel’s warming relationship...
Britain’s political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed that British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but would allow their country to flourish as it stood alone. That self-image was, many felt, part of British exceptionalism, part of the national brand. Events of the past 12 months, with three British prime ministers occupying No. 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss quit Thursday after just 45 days in office, have shattered that image. Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, says the U.K.’s standing in the world has been severely battered by Truss’s resignation and by the “revolving door” of prime ministers.
