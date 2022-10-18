Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 6 Alabama, No. 24 Mississippi State meet on rebound
Under coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide does not lose often, but when they do, they probably have a
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Legendary Georgia Player
The University of Georgia football program lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of Charley Trippi. Trippi, who reportedly died peacefully at home in Athens, Georgia, was 100. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft, his No. 62 is retired by his alma mater.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Talks Tiger Stadium, Containing Jayden Daniels
Daniels is fresh off of a dominant performance in Gainesville, looks to carry momentum into Death Valley on Saturday.
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
The Cowboys quarterback played for the Bulldogs from 2011–15.
Justice Haynes: Legacy 5-star RB is a solid Alabama commit but will ‘probably’ visit Georgia again
Justice Haynes remains solidly committed to Alabama. He took a recent visit to Tuscaloosa for the Texas A&M game and said that visit reaffirmed his verbal pledge to play for the Crimson Tide. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee was one of many college football coaches and recruiters at the...
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak
The Chargers will enter another week with the team's injury list continuing to grow.
Georgia midseason report card: Offense passing test, defense proves fast study
ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t had all the answers in each game this season, but Kirby Smart knew there were going to be some growing pains in 2022. And yet, here are the Bulldogs standing 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. It’s a cliche storyline by...
Here is what UM basketball fans can expect from Hurricanes coming off Elite Eight run
They won 26 games last season and came just shy of reaching the Final Four in March. The Hurricanes want more this season.
Comments / 0