Education funding expert slams Bailey over plans for school budget cuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One education funding expert slammed Senator Darren Bailey over his plans to cut $10 to $15 billion of the state’s budget. “I can’t believe that someone who wants to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor could make such an outrageous claim,” Ralph Martire, the executive director of the bipartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability said.
