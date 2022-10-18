ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Meal and biggest deer contest to be held at the Pollock Area Community Center

A soup and pie supper and biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center November 12th as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The deer contest by Boone and Crockett will go from 3 to 7 o’clock. The entry fee is $10 and a chronic wasting disease card. Proceeds of the deer contest will be split 50/50 with the winner.
POLLOCK, MO
kttn.com

Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District

Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy