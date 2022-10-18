Read full article on original website
Audio: Awards presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at celebration luncheon
Two awards were presented to Bright Futures Trenton supporters at a celebration Luncheon October 21st. The Partner of the Year was the Grundy Electric Cooperative. Bright Futures Advisory Board Treasurer Kara Helmandollar helped present the award. The Champion of the Year was Tash Dowell. Advisory Board Secretary Kristi Harris said...
Chillicothe High School Drama Club wins “United States of Frozen” contest
The Chillicothe High School Drama Club was chosen as the United States of Frozen Contest winner for Missouri. Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says winning means Chillicothe High School is the only school in the state that will be able to produce “Frozen.” The drama club also received reduced royalty fees and orchestration.
Audio: Shoebox gifts being collected for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child
Shoebox gifts will be collected next month for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. The program delivers shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children around the world as a way to express God’s love. Area drop-off locations include the Trenton First Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church...
Meal and biggest deer contest to be held at the Pollock Area Community Center
A soup and pie supper and biggest deer contest will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center November 12th as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial. The deer contest by Boone and Crockett will go from 3 to 7 o’clock. The entry fee is $10 and a chronic wasting disease card. Proceeds of the deer contest will be split 50/50 with the winner.
Audio: Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications, bell ringing campaign begins November 19
The Salvation Army of Chillicothe is accepting applications for its Angel Trees and Christmas assistance. The program helps families in need in Grundy and Livingston counties during the Christmas season. Applications are being taken over the phone until November 4th. The hours for taking the applications are weekdays from 10...
Trenton R-9 School District participating in pilot of Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey
The Trenton R-9 School District is participating in a pilot of the Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the survey will be used as part of the school improvement review during this academic year. Parents, students, and school employees are asked to voluntarily answer surveys regarding...
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet prior to Trenton City Council meeting on October 24th
The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council at the Trenton City Hall on October 24th. Both meetings will be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/82558878220. The city council meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/86293817584. The Building...
Grundy County Emergency Management receives Department of Homeland Security grant
Grundy County Emergency Management has received a Department of Homeland Security grant for more than $620 to purchase additional Community Emergency Response Team packs and supplies. Grundy County’s Community Emergency Response Team is a group of volunteers trained to support the local community and first responders during times of need....
