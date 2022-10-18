Rock bands Muse, Evanescence coming to St. Louis for world tour

ST. LOUIS – Two award-winning rock bands are coming to St. Louis next March as part of a worldwide tour.

Muse and Evanescence will perform at Chaifetz Arena on March 5, 2023. The show comes as part of Muse’s “Will Of The People Tour,” and organizers officially a St. Louis show to the tour’s North America slate on Monday.

Both bands rose to popularity in the early 2000s with hits like “Knights of Cydonia” and “Bring Me To Life.” The St. Louis show will be the only one in Missouri during the spring leg of the tour in the United States and Canada.

This is expected to be a highly-popular ticketed show. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets and the tour, click here .

