Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Offense Leads the Way to Victory 38-20 over the Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders turned to running back Josh Jacobs to get their season going in the right direction. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders came off their bye week and pulled away from the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ best win yet: DK Metcalf injured yet Ken Walker, defense lead race past Chargers
The sight is as bad as any Seahawk can fathom: DK Metcalf on the back of a cart, out injured early on the road against a division leader. Yet these surprising Seahawks are proving one trait about all others: resiliency. Previously mothballed Marquise Goodwin emerged from the wreckage of Metcalf’s...
Tri-City Herald
Texans WR Nico Collins Ruled Out vs. Raiders Following Injury
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans lost second-year prospect, Nico Collins, during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Collins left the game with a groin injury and was ruled out. Collins was one of seven players the Texans listed on the team's injury report ahead...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Tri-City Herald
Walk-Off Thoughts Following Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-17 Win Over Atlanta Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on the season. Cincinnati never trailed in the victory. Here are my walk-off thoughts following a dominant performance by the home team:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Lose DK Metcalf but Hold Lead Over Chargers at Half
A chaotic first half has come to a close at SoFi Stadium, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the Los Angeles Chargers 24-14. Perhaps the biggest storyline from the opening 30 minutes is the Seahawks' loss of star receiver DK Metcalf, who was ruled out late in the first quarter with a knee injury after being carted off.
Tri-City Herald
Locker Talk: Panthers Players React to Win Over Buccaneers
What kind of statement he made today: "Just that I could be trusted with the football in my hand. Make the right decisions at the right time. Even late in the game, we had an opportunity to throw the ball and I made the right decision. To me, it's just to execute what we call."
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Stun Buccaneers, 21-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Who all had the Carolina Panthers, a 14-point underdog, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon? If so, please be sure to send me this week's lottery numbers on Twitter @Callihan_. Despite trading away its most valuable offensive asset, Christian McCaffrey, just days ago, the Panthers...
Tri-City Herald
Who Is That Guy? Adams Introduces Himself With Big Day
NASHVILLE – No one took it away from Andrew Adams this time. The veteran safety scored his first career touchdown Sunday when he returned an interception 76 yards early in the second quarter. It was the Tennessee Titans’ only touchdown in their 19-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium, the home team’s fourth straight triumph and one that put it firmly in command of the AFC South.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Tri-City Herald
4 Takeaways From Lions 17-6 Loss to Cowboys
The Detroit Lions entered their Week 7 contest a battered and injured football team. Without two key offensive weapons -- running back D'Andre Swift and wideout DJ Chark -- the team was forced to implement a conservative offensive strategy to limit the exposure to its struggling defense. Despite the struggles...
Tri-City Herald
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
View the original article to see embedded media. During a week of preparation filled with questions about player commitment on defense, the Cleveland Browns got a substantially better effort on that side of the ball, but still fell short against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 23-20, dropping to 2-5 on the season.
Tri-City Herald
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow’s Four TDs Help Bengals Cruise Past Falcons 35-17
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions. The Bengals improve to 4-3 on the year. They've won four of their last five games. Here are some of our postgame observations:. Fast...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs at 49ers Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs have one game left before their bye week, and they'll need all the help they can get in order to defeat a solid San Francisco 49ers team. In a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV, both Kansas City and San Francisco are looking to get back in the win column after losing last week. The Chiefs suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, whereas the 49ers endured an embarrassing defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. Neither team enters Sunday's outing at 100% but at this point in the season, no team truly is.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram’s First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
"I don't think about you at all." Don Draper or Evan Engram? This week, it is hard to tell. While legions of New York Giants fans have flocked to revel in the Giants facing Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram as an opponent for the first time, it doesn't appear to be a mutual feeling.
Tri-City Herald
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
