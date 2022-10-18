ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County tops state job growth

ALBANY – Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose by 34,700 or 4.6 percent, to 795,700 over the year in September, the State Labor Department reported. Sullivan County ranked number one in new jobs with 9.1 percent growth. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area ranked second in the region with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Awesome Hudson Valley Halloween Options for Your Family

Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well. Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent

The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington Fire District criticized for firehouse renovation process

ARLINGTON – Members of the Board of the Arlington Fire District did not use competitive methods to renovate leased firehouse space and did not adequately oversee leasehold agreements for renovations, according to an audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The review found that district officials approved a lease...
ARLINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis’ 2023 budget expected to rise

PORT JERVIS – The preliminary 2023 City of Port Jervis budget – including the general fund, water and sewer funds – comes in at $20 million, up for $19.4 million in 2022. Because of widespread inflation nationwide, Mayor Kelly Decker said the initial numbers reflected a double-digit...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

What Was That? Alarm Sounds During Drill At Hillview Reservoir In Yonkers

Although it sounded like a real emergency, the alarms that could be heard at a reservoir in Westchester County were only part of a routine drill. On Friday, Oct. 21, at around 10 a.m., the New York City Department of Environmental Protection conducted an annual full-scale exercise in Yonkers at the Hillview Reservoir, city officials announced in a tweet.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
samantha-brown.com

Incredible Things to Do in Dutchess County, NY

Living in Brooklyn, the Hudson Valley is one of my favorite areas to visit since it’s so easy to plan a short trip from the city. There are so many fun things to do in Dutchess County that you could keep coming back season after season and finding more to experience.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

