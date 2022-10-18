Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
WAFF
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-565
Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is reopening after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was seriously hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
Missing Nashville woman found safe in Sheffield
A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
WAFF
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously
Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
theredstonerocket.com
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
WPMI
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
