Danville, AL

WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-565

Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is reopening after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was seriously hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously

Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman

A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
WPMI

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
CULLMAN, AL

