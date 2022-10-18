Read full article on original website
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
Uprise RI
RIPTA to pilot free bus pass for people experiencing homelessness
The Rhode Island Public Transportation Administration (RIPTA) Board voted on Wednesday to approve a pilot program that will in the short term deliver up to 600 free bus passes to people experiencing homelessness in the state. In the long term, the resolution passed by the board seeks to establish a permanent program to provide free bus transportation for the unhoused going forward.
ABC6.com
Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation postpones opening of temporary Route 6/10 ramp
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation postponed on Wednesday the opening of the temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south in Providence. The new ramp is about 500 feet past the current exit and will use a loop design to get drivers...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
Turnto10.com
'10 News Conference' asks Attorney General Neronha about electric rates, truck toll appeal
Democrat Peter Neronha is seeking reelection as Rhode Island's attorney general. He talks about how electric rates are determined and whether the governor can intervene, the appeal of a federal judge's decision that found truck tolls unconstitutional, and the FBI's investigation into the ILO contract.
fallriverreporter.com
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24
Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
newportthisweek.com
Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization
A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
GoLocalProv
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DEM reports first domestic of avian flu in the state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials announced the first domestic case of avian flu in the state Friday. According to officials, the case was found in non-commercial backyard flock in Newport County. Officials said that agency employees humanely euthanized the the small, mixed flock...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. Rhode Island Invests in 21st Century Learning Environments. Recently, RIDE joined state and local leaders, students, and educators at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence to announce the 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund!. The initiative will infuse $15 million...
GoLocalProv
Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project
As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
Jamestown Press
Ferryboat business told to halt operations
The ferryboat company operating from the municipally owned docks at East Ferry is illegally using that space, according to correspondence mailed to business owner Bill Munger. Town Administrator Jamie Hainsworth sent the letter Oct. 5 with orders “to cease use of the East Ferry access point to the concrete float” by noon Oct. 11. The letter also requested that Munger “remove all of your company’s signage and that you not alter, damage or remove the gangway or concrete float as these fixtures are town-owned property.”
GoLocalProv
First Domestic Case of Avian Flu in Rhode Island Confirmed by USDA, Say DEM
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection...
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.
