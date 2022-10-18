Thousands will descend upon the Midland Community Stadium this Friday for one of two reasons: Rooting for the Chemics or rooting for the Chargers. For about 50 years, Midland’s two high schools have butted heads over sports, but nothing compares to the fierceness of the Dow vs. Midland football rivalry. With many students coming and going through the high schools, the Daily News spoke with alumni around the city about their rivalry game memories.

