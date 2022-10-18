ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
CARO, MI
recordpatriot.com

Chemics vs. Chargers: reflecting on Midland's biggest sports rivalry

Thousands will descend upon the Midland Community Stadium this Friday for one of two reasons: Rooting for the Chemics or rooting for the Chargers. For about 50 years, Midland’s two high schools have butted heads over sports, but nothing compares to the fierceness of the Dow vs. Midland football rivalry. With many students coming and going through the high schools, the Daily News spoke with alumni around the city about their rivalry game memories.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy