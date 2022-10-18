Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
recordpatriot.com
Meridian Board of Education challenger responds to Midland Daily News questionnaire
Sanford resident Jennifer Holzinger is challenging three incumbents of the Meridian Public School Board of Education who filed to be on the ballot in the general election. Each candidate was provided a questionnaire by the Midland Daily News in the interest of area voters. Incumbents Michael Bowen, Dennis Cole and...
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Midlanders show their high school pride at Dow vs Midland football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of Midlanders gather in stands to cheer the Dow High Chargers of the Midland High Chemics at their rivalry game on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Midland Community Stadium. The Chemics won in the end at 14-6.
recordpatriot.com
Chemics vs. Chargers: reflecting on Midland's biggest sports rivalry
Thousands will descend upon the Midland Community Stadium this Friday for one of two reasons: Rooting for the Chemics or rooting for the Chargers. For about 50 years, Midland’s two high schools have butted heads over sports, but nothing compares to the fierceness of the Dow vs. Midland football rivalry. With many students coming and going through the high schools, the Daily News spoke with alumni around the city about their rivalry game memories.
Comments / 0