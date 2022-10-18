Read full article on original website
Related
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
riolindamessenger.com
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
mymotherlode.com
Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion
Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab. According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.
More than 200 carpool-related citations issued during enforcement on Highway 99 between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers issued hundreds of citations during their “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99. For this maximum enforcement period, the CHP partnered with Caltrans to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove. According to an officer from the CHP, officers issued […]
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wood carver works to expand presence at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Successes, challenges discussed at State of the City address
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Successes, accomplishments and strategies for future challenges were discussed Thursday, Oct. 20, at the State of the City address. City Manager Joe Irvin kicked off the event at The Beach Retreat & Lodge by welcoming the audience and providing introductions of agency officials in attendance, including the city council.
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
$28k in sick time overpay to former El Dorado County employee settled
El Dorado County has received some money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Boutique brokerage a player in Lake Tahoe real estate
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Of the many towns that encompass the Lake Tahoe Basin, there are many full-time residents, second homeowners, and even vacation rental owners that have their piece of pie in Tahoe’s real estate market. Mountain Luxury Properties, also known as Mountain Lux, is a...
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rollover accident impacts Interstate 80 commute near Roseville
Motorists can expect traffic delays along Westbound Interstate 80 this morning due to a rollover accident near the Highway 65 interchange. At this time there are no details on injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists should be aware of possible slow moving traffic and possible delays if traveling...
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
Comments / 0