Port Huron, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
DETROIT, MI

