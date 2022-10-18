Read full article on original website
Large gas main break closes Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, drivers told to avoid the area
Officials in Bloomfield Township are telling people to avoid northbound Telegraph Road at Hickory Grove as they work to repair a large gas main break. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Man struck by car, killed on I-94 in Allen Park
A man was struck by a car and killed on I-94 in Allen Park. Michigan State Police said the driver responsible told troopers they saw the driver in the westbound lane where he was traveling, attempted to serve left to avoid him.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
Royal Oak crime: Road rage suspect faces 3 felonies; $300K medical machine stolen from office
A convicted felon is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist in Berkley before he was spotted throwing the gun out out the window and arrested in Royal Oak. Roosevelt Turner, 47, is charged with three 5-year felonies in Royal Oak 44th District Court. The charges in the Oct....
Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
Detroit police continue months-long search for suspect in early morning murder on city's west side
The search continues for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old woman on Detroit’s northwest side in early August. Detroit police are renewing their calls for tips from the public that help them find the culprit.
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
One driver shoots another after crash in Pontiac, argument in Waterford Township
According to Waterford Township Police, the whole thing started in Pontiac on Tuesday when a 37-year-old man driving a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Chevy Malibu driven by a 55-year-old man, with a 30-year-old female passenger on board.
1 taken by helicopter from Washington Township crash
One person was hurt in a crash Monday evening in Washington Township, according to Armstrong County emergency officials. First responders were called to the 100 block of Upper Limestone Road around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash. A medical helicopter was called to transport one person to...
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
