For over two decades, Cadillac had its sights on the German competition. With a line of genuinely great sports sedans, the brand tried to recapture its former role as a standard-bearer for cars worldwide. That plan, though successful in producing some great products, never quite shook off its image of being a step behind the world's best luxury brands. Despite that, Cadillac has mustered the gall to take on Rolls-Royce with a $300,000 hand-built EV. We spoke to a few executives to find out why they think the Celestiq can win over ultra-luxury customers.

2 DAYS AGO