2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
Audi RS3 Performance Edition gives Europe what America enjoys
Audi is making the European-spec RS3 a little more special by launching a limited-edition model called Performance Edition. Offered as a sedan and as a hatchback, the model gets a more powerful engine, an array of specific styling cues, and more standard features. Power for both variants of the Performance...
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Ford Bronco Owners Asked to Return to Dealerships Again, This Time Over Front Driveshafts
Ford Bronco owners are being asked to bring their trucks to the dealer yet again, this time for a problem related to the truck’s front driveshaft boot. This "Customer Satisfaction Program," as Ford calls it, will impact every Bronco model that was built between September 23, 2020 and September 17, 2021, regardless of the SUVs powertrain configuration.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
The New Hyundai Grandeur Is Gorgeous
It's too bad Americans don't buy big sedans from non-luxury brands, because we won't get this: the new Hyundai Grandeur. It's a direct descendant of the forgettable Hyundai Azera, which left the U.S. market in 2017, and as we've come to expect from all new Hyundai products, it's a stunner.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Is an Enormous, Ultra-Luxury EV Coupe
Despite the fact that electric cars were quite popular in the early 20th century, Rolls-Royce has never built one, until now. The Spectre is the first, an ultra-luxury coupe that serves as a replacement for the old Phantom Coupe. It heralds a new era for Rolls-Royce, which intends to be all-electric by 2030.
Why Cadillac Thinks It Can Sell a $300,000 Car
For over two decades, Cadillac had its sights on the German competition. With a line of genuinely great sports sedans, the brand tried to recapture its former role as a standard-bearer for cars worldwide. That plan, though successful in producing some great products, never quite shook off its image of being a step behind the world's best luxury brands. Despite that, Cadillac has mustered the gall to take on Rolls-Royce with a $300,000 hand-built EV. We spoke to a few executives to find out why they think the Celestiq can win over ultra-luxury customers.
The Range Rover Sport Exercises Maximalism
The 2023 Range Rover Sport take on a new look and two new powertrains—a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 and a 3.0-liter mild hybrid inline-six. Adjustable air suspension and a host of complex off-road systems including an active e-diff and off-road cruise control make the model range more sprightly as compared to the traditional model.
Anything Is Possible With a Gimbal Ratchet
We’ve all been there. You’re diving into a DIY job with your car and there’s one nut or bolt you just can’t get that ratchet onto. You’ve tried every angle of attack, every extension, and every socket. But your hand just can’t bend like you need it to. Or, you don’t have enough space to physically rotate the ratchet because the handle is getting caught on something. That’s where the gimbal ratchet comes in.
Mr. Le Mans Eyes The Race's Next 100 Years
Consider that few athletes have become so legendary, they've earned the moniker of their sport's most-hallowed event. There is no Mr. Super Bowl, no Mr. World Cup, nor a Mrs. Wimbledon. (We must take a moment to honor Reggie Jackson, who garnered an entire month as Mr. October.) But this August, we sat down at a table with Mr. Le Mans, the undisputed king of road racing's biggest stage.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is planning a new, smaller model to slot in below the Model 3 and Model Y. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, the bombastic executive set high hopes for the new nameplate. "It will, I think, certainly exceed the production of...
New Jersey Bill Could End Our Impending Automotive Subscription Dystopia
Everything's a godforsaken subscription service these days. It's death by a thousand $4.99 cuts for your wallet. Sure there's your television service, which has splintered into hundreds of separate streaming options, each one catering to a fraction of the shows and sports you actually watch. That's been effectively normalized with Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, and the like. But that payment model has bled into every single facet of our lives.
