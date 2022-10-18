ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down

The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board

Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21. The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added. Arrest documents show the shooting happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fired Gonzales volunteer reserve officer arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fired volunteer reserve officer has been awarded a $12,000 bond for his felony domestic abuse arrest in Ascension Parish, jail records show. A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department says Michael Britt, 31, was fired on October 6 in connection with complaints about domestic violence.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA

