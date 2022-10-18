Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Top official in EBR mayor’s office resigns amid stormwater fee proposal controversy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer within the EBR city-parish government submitted a resignation letter to Mayor-President Broome on Friday, Oct. 21, she said. The mayor said Hill was a loyal member of the administration for more than three years. She added Hill was...
Mayor Broome goes one-on-one about mishandling of stormwater utility fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Greg Meriwether talked with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome surrounding the mishandling of the stormwater utility fee and what went wrong and how she plans on getting the public’s trust back. In a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Mayor...
East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down
The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21. The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added. Arrest documents show the shooting happened...
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Fired Gonzales volunteer reserve officer arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fired volunteer reserve officer has been awarded a $12,000 bond for his felony domestic abuse arrest in Ascension Parish, jail records show. A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department says Michael Britt, 31, was fired on October 6 in connection with complaints about domestic violence.
Ascension Parish man charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in Assumption Parish
An Ascension Parish man was arrested on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in Assumption Parish, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release. Assumption Parish deputies arrested 72-year-old Frank F. Bonadona of Donaldsonville in connection with an alleged threat in the Klotzville area of the parish Oct. 9.
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
Southern University Homecoming carries on despite shooting a day earlier
BATON ROUGE, La. — The shooting that happened just feet away from Southern University’s campus felt miles away on Saturday. With police and security out in force, thousands of students and alumni gathered for homecoming. “This right here is peak southern hospitality,” Southern alumna Eryn Brown said. “I...
LPD: One arrested following homicide on Evangeline Thruway
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on the scene of a homicide on Evangeline Thruway.
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
