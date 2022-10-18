Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has ‘long way to go’ before reaching Manning-Brady level
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has a 'long way to go' before it reaches Peyton Manning-Tom Brady level.
Chiefs fans have ideas on who KC should add after report of Kelce contract restructure
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend isn’t first punter this year to have drug test after a big game
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend had to submit to a random drug test after his huge effort against the Bills last Sunday. The same thing happened to Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team is reportedly either the Chiefs or Bills, and it could decide the AFC champion
The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. play in an NFL football game, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL during the Rams’ win over the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. The next time we see Beckham play in an NFL football game, he seems to be positioning himself to join one of the AFC favorites this season.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Travis Kelce on Chiefs creating cap space for a possible move: ‘Something’s in the air’
Travis Kelce hopes having his contract restructured will allow the team to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. or another player.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
Talking Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare to play at the San Francisco 49ers
Travis Kelce makes move to help Chiefs clear cap space for notable player
Travis Kelce is being a team player, and he’s hoping that his recent move can help out his team. Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” show Wednesday that he restructured his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs tight end said the team called his agent and asked if he could move some money around to free up cap space.
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Kansas City restructured the tight end’s contract to clear cap space.
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. shares a fun video to mark return to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs linebacker let fans know he was back in his own way.
Yardbarker
Bills Breakdown: Coach Sean McDermott Details Win at Chiefs, 'Phenomenal' Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars. For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two...
Vote: What position group would you like Chiefs to shore up before trade deadline?
Judging by Travis Kelce’s comments, it sounds like a deal involving the Chiefs could be coming before long.
Yardbarker
Loss to Bills 'Really Stings' Says Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
NBC Sports
Ward pokes fun at himself for offseason Kelce trash talk
Jimmie Ward began trash-talking Travis Kelce in the offseason after he saw the Kansas City Chiefs on the 49ers' 2022 schedule. Preparing to face Kansas City on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7, the 49ers' safety hopes his previous comments from an Instagram Live stream from February don't come back to haunt him.
Comments / 0