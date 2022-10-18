ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker

Loss to Bills 'Really Stings' Says Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
NBC Sports

Ward pokes fun at himself for offseason Kelce trash talk

Jimmie Ward began trash-talking Travis Kelce in the offseason after he saw the Kansas City Chiefs on the 49ers' 2022 schedule. Preparing to face Kansas City on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7, the 49ers' safety hopes his previous comments from an Instagram Live stream from February don't come back to haunt him.
