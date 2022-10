Champ - Steve Yzerman for putting together the roster that had the Red Wings start the season 2-0. Free agent acquisition Dominik Kubalik will step in for Bertuzzi on the first line Monday night against the Kings; he signed a $5 million deal with Detroit this summer after scoring 62 goals over his first three NHL seasons with the Blackhawks.

Chump - Digital advertising on the boards at Red Wings games.