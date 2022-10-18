ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How to absentee vote in Mississippi right now, with Nov. 8 midterm election day weeks away

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

With the consequential Nov. 8 midterm elections just three weeks away, the field is set with candidates, but for many residents their voting plans are not.

While the voter registration deadline has passed, there still are a number of steps voters might want to be aware of before election day is here.

More: Meet the candidates running in the midterm elections to represent Mississippi in Congress

Mississippi does not have early voting, but in-person absentee voting is available for any eligible voter "who is away from his or her county of residence on election day for any reason," anyone eligible voter "who will be unable to vote in person because he or she is required to be at work on election day during the times at which the polls will be open," or anyone who meets other requirements listed by the secretary of state.

In-person absentee voting can be performed at a voter's county clerk's office. It began on Sept. 26 and will continue until Nov. 5. Voters can file their in-person absentee vote at the offices on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., other than on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, when the offices will be open for voting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. A photo ID is required.

More: A guide to voter rights in Mississippi. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Mail-in absentee voting is available for voters who meet a different list of requirements , which include being over the age of 65 or temporarily residing outside of one's county of residence. To vote-by-mail, a resident must confirm with their county clerk's office that they are eligible and request an application. The application must be notarized before it is returned to the clerk. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day, Nov. 8, and received by Nov. 15, five business days after election day.

For in-person voting on election day, polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters can find their polling place from the secretary of state's polling place locator . A photo-ID is required to vote. Voters without a photo-ID can apply for a free state voter ID card and use the receipt from that application as their ID on election day if they do not receive the card in time.

A sample ballot with all of the state's races can also be found on the secretary of state's website.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to absentee vote in Mississippi right now, with Nov. 8 midterm election day weeks away

