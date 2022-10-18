Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were in a country mood over the weekend when they stopped at a western-themed store with their child Emme, 14. The married couple appeared to try on various cowboy hats at Boot Star and at one point, Jennifer was even spotted helping Emme pick out a red western-style shirt that matched a pair of red cowboy boots, which can be seen here. All three of them looked comfortable and happy to be in the store and caused speculation that at least one of their Halloween costumes could be cowboy-related.

22 MINUTES AGO