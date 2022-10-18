Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Geena Davis says a resurfaced interview where Bill Murray pulled down her dress strap was 'so devastating'
In an interview with i, Davis recalled a joint appearance with Murray on "The Arsenio Hall Show" while promoting the 1990 movie, "Quick Change."
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Cowboy Hat Shopping With Emme, 14, Before Halloween: Photo
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were in a country mood over the weekend when they stopped at a western-themed store with their child Emme, 14. The married couple appeared to try on various cowboy hats at Boot Star and at one point, Jennifer was even spotted helping Emme pick out a red western-style shirt that matched a pair of red cowboy boots, which can be seen here. All three of them looked comfortable and happy to be in the store and caused speculation that at least one of their Halloween costumes could be cowboy-related.
Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
Bustle
New Taylor Swift Lyrics Might Reveal The Name Of Blake Lively’s Unborn Baby
Is the queen of Easter eggs at it again? As sleuthing Taylor Swift fans continue to sift through her Midnights lyrics for hidden gems, several of them are already convinced they’ve solved at least one mystery. The line in question arrives on the album’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which the 11-time Grammy winner sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May.”
Bustle
Twitter Believes Taylor Swift's Midnights Has Life-Changing Powers
During the action-packed MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022, Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing that her next album Midnights (aka TS10) was on the way. Prior to its release, Swift revealed that her latest project will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” She explained: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams... For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we’ll meet ourselves.”
Bustle
Alexa PenaVega’s Children Gave Spy Kids A Bad Review
Some kids would be impressed to see their mom in a beloved children’s movie — but not Alexa PenaVega’s. The former child actor told E! on Oct. 20 that her little ones are not into her most famous film. “They don’t like Spy Kids,” she said.
Bustle
Taylor Swift’s Midnights Is A Love Letter To Joe Alwyn
Fans have often wondered, and speculated over, whether Taylor Swift is engaged to Joe Alwyn, her long-term boyfriend. It would, after all, give her a whole new chapter to write catchy love songs about. As such, when Swift released her tenth studio album Midnights on cue at midnight on Oct. 21, many were looking to spot clues about the couple’s relationship. Now, while nothing was explicitly confirmed either way about an engagement, there are plenty of lyrics that undoubtedly appear to mention the couple’s life together.
Bustle
Matthew Perry Shared How Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Addiction
With his memoir out on Nov. 1, Matthew Perry continues to open up about his struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. The actor did an interview with Diane Sawyer that will debut ahead of his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on Oct. 28, and a new preview shares some of his raw, emotional answers. At one point, he tells Sawyer about the support he got from his Friends co-stars during his time on the show, and he shares that it was Jennifer Aniston who was especially supportive.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Lyrics
Taylor Swift says she’s the problem on her new album Midnights — but her fans are likely to disagree. On the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero,” which came out at the stroke of midnight of Oct. 21, the 11-time Grammy winner pens some of the most confessional lyrics of her career, telling stories that reflect her deepest regrets of the past and darkest fears about her future.
Bustle
Are Cole & Zanab Still Together After Love Is Blind?
Cole Barnett might be one of the goofiest men on Love Is Blind Season 3, but that’s what ultimately attracted Zanab Jaffrey to him. After the two bonded over their personal histories and religion, they end up getting engaged. When they first meet in that Love Is Blind hallway, the attraction is real, and the two are all over each other — he even admits to scoping out her butt as she walks out, much to their delight.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Appears To Revisit Her Chaotic First Meet With Joe Alwyn In “Mastermind”
There are some albums that release with a gentle pop and then there are those that are sprayed all over, bathing you in their glory whether you like it or not. Taylor Swift’s Midnights record, which dropped on midnight Oct. 21, is definitely the latter. In keeping with tradition, fans have been studying Swift’s new lyrics for any notable mentions, paying close attention to see if her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn is referenced.
Bustle
Stormzy's “Hide & Seek” Is Inspired By A Real-Life Heartbreak
Hot on the heels of his cinematic masterpiece “Mel Made Me Do It” — a feast of star cameos and dexterous storytelling — Stormzy is back with another taster of his forthcoming new album, This Is What I Mean (out on Nov. 25). Though the South London rapper has never been one to shy away from self-reflection, there’s a tenderness to his latest track “Hide & Seek,” which sets it apart.
Bustle
Every Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video
Hours after dropping Midnights, Taylor Swift released a music video for the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero.” The Swift-directed video, set in a '70s-style house, highlights the 11-time Grammy winner's biggest insecurities and fears. It’s an intense, yet funny video, and naturally features some incredible fashion. Allow me to break down the looks.
Bustle
Nicola Coughlan Wants To Make Megan Thee Stallion’s Bridgerton Dream Come True
If you watched Bridgerton and thought it could use more hot girl vibes, it seems you’re not alone. One Nicola Coughlan — aka Penelope Featherington, the heroine of Season 3 — is ready to give the ton something special. She just needs Shondaland to bring Megan Thee Stallion on board.
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: October 20, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Everything You Need To Know About TikTok's "Red Nail Theory" Something must be in the air, because everyone seems...
Bustle
There’s Been Some Major Love Island Baby Announcements in 2022
In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is now a twice-a-year occurrence. Well, at least from now on, anyway. The seventh season of the dating reality show saw us all glued to our screens every night at 9 p.m once again this summer, with plenty of Casa Amor drama and the introduction of now-dubbed TV royalty, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In fact, this series brought in record-breaking audiences with the finale episode drawing in 3.4 million people, the show’s highest numbers since 2019.
Bustle
Ticket To Paradise
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back, baby — and they’re trying to bring the big-budget rom-com back, too. For years, romantic comedies have largely had streaming-only or direct-to-video releases. But with recent films like Ticket to Paradise, which premieres exclusively in theaters, that trend seems to be changing.
Bustle
The “You’re Wrong About” Podcast Published A Powerful Episode About Abortion
The You’re Wrong About podcast, hosted by journalist Sarah Marshall, released a topical and important episode called “Your Abortion Stories” on Oct. 17. It’s a collection of voice messages Marshall received after putting a call out on Twitter asking people to talk about their abortion experiences.
Comments / 0