Newark, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 5 days ago
CFLP to meet

NEWARK − The Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District board of directors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Licking County Transit Building, 745 E. Main St., Newark.

The meeting will feature requests for 2023 funding, approval of the 2023 budget and to designate solid waste facilities that can receive municipal solid waste from the district.

Millers Lane closing for mowing

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced that Millers Lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday from Ohio 146 to Clay Pike Road for roadside mowing.

Bond wins FFA contest

NEW CONCORD − Hannah Bond recently won first place in the FFA sub-district job interview contest at John Glenn High School. She's a junior in the large animal science and agriculture program at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers at the Buffalo Campus.

Bond had to select a job, complete an application for the position, participate in a mock interview and write a follow-up letter thanking the employer for the interview. She was judged on how well she used the employability skills she has learned through her local FFA chapter. She now moves onto district competition at Sheridan High School.

Tri-Valley Band Classis is Saturday

The Tri-Valley March Band will host its annual Classic starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Fifteen bands are scheduled to perform, including those from Fort Frye, Crooksville, Philo, Morgan, Meadowbrook, Maysville, John Glenn, Licking Valley, Zanesville, Point Pleasant, Watkins Memorial, Canal Winchester, Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Darby high schools. Tri-Valley will be the last band to perform at 9:15 p.m. Concession foods, a bake sale and soup will be available. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

Coalition for a Safer Ohio bus tour

The Coalition for a Safer Ohio will launch a statewide bus tour this week to encourage Ohioans to vote Yes on State Issue 1. It will stop in Zanesville at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at the Muskingum County Courthouse. Scheduled speakers include Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and other state and local leaders at each venue.

