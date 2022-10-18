ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants up to $10k available for La Crosse County community events negatively impacted by pandemic

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new program will distribute grants up to $10,000 to support community events negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Crosse County launched the Community Event Grant Fund Tuesday. County officials say they have $90,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to ensure area events and festivals can remain strong and sustainable.

“This funding will support local organizations that add to the vibrancy of our community,” said County Board Chair Monica Kruse. “We want to make sure those organizations and the events they support emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The La Crosse County Board’s Executive Committee will choose grantees.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2023. To view and complete the application form, click this link. Questions about the program can be directed to etimmons@lacrossecounty.org .

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

